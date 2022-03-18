Obituary: Iva Joyce Negu Peterson

Iva Joyce Negu Peterson, 86, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022. Iva was born on March 7, 1936 to John and Cornelia Negu. She grew up in Kevin, MT where she attended elementary school. She then attended high school in Shelby, where she was proud to be a cheerleader. She married Bob Day and they later divorced. She eventually settled in Great Falls.

After her divorce from Bob, Iva met and married her beloved Dick in 1973. Together, they worked to establish Peterson and Associates as a trusted and respected accounting firm until their retirement. Whether it was horseracing, being with family and friends, or sneaking off to Vegas for a get-away after a long tax season, Iva and Dick enjoyed forty-eight fun and laughter filled years together.

Iva touched lives with her kindness wherever she went. Always the patient listener and the generous spirit, she uplifted all of those around her and helped those in need whenever she could. She counseled countless women through her involvement with Al-Anon and even spoke at a conference about alcoholism and healing, as this was a cause near and dear to her heart.

A loyal friend, adoring wife, and cherished mom and grandma, Iva loved and doted on everyone in her circle, especially her grandchildren to whom she was affectionately known as Grandma “Phoof”. She was an incredible cook and artist, creating gorgeous needlepoint works and cozy blankets, teaching her grandchildren to paint and crochet, preparing her famous blueberry pies and carrot cakes, and cooking dishes her family loved.