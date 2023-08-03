Obituary: Ivan P. Konen

Ivan P. Konen of Great Falls, Montana passed away on July 29, 2023, at the age of 92. Ivan was born to Nicholas and Amelia Konen, on March 8, 1931, in Ellensburg, Washington. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. Ivan graduated from Fairfield High School in 1949 and went on to farm and work in the Great Falls area.

In 1951, he married Jacquelyn Dempsey. They had three fabulous children, Karen, Sandee, and Kelly. After Ivan and Jackie were divorced, Ivan married Patricia Eisner, a teacher in Great Falls in 1964. They soon moved to Fort Benton where Ivan owned a tire business and Pat taught at Fort Benton Elementary. They were very active in the community. They had two children, Jon and Jeri.

Ivan is most known for his talent of service work in so many communities in north central Montana with his tire businesses. At the height of his business in the 1980s, he owned stores in Great Falls, Shelby, and Fort Benton. Little known facts about Ivan that tell a better story, he had several patents for inventions he created to make his job easier in the tire industry…from tire irons, service truck modifications, to bead breakers. He did not speak about his accomplishments as his modest personality and kindness were most known by his customers, family, and friends.

The family brought smiles to Ivan as he thoroughly enjoyed any and all gatherings. As one of 11 brothers and sisters who homesteaded on the Fairfield bench, there was always some type of family event going on over the decades. Again, in the late-1960s, after Ivan and Pat were married, they moved to Fort Benton where Ivan owned and operated D and K. He then purchased it outright and renamed it Ivan’s Tire and Fuel. While living on the river in Fort Benton, Ivan loved tending his irrigated lawn, picking his raspberries and strawberries, and cultivating his large garden. Nothing brought him more joy than working on combines, tractors, and trucks during harvest in north central Montana.

In 2017, Ivan and Pat moved to Great Falls. They found great pleasure in being part of the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church community.

