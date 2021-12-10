Obituary: J. Adams Hatch

J. Adam Hatch, 43, of Fairfield, MT passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 7, 2021 when his heart gave out on him. He was born January 26, 1978 in Choteau to J. Calvin and Linda Jo Hatch.

They took him home to their place in Augusta, where they lived until 1989 when they bought the ranch near Fairfield. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1997 and then went to work.

After a few years hanging out with the brothers, getting his truck stuck too many times, and giving his mom a few too many gray hairs, he married the love of his life, Melissa Oblander, on August 21, 2003, at Ryan Dam.

They loved to be together and work together so they built a house on the ranch near Fairfield and filled it with six beautiful children. He loved living in his favorite place. He was an amazing father to Paige, Porter, Sarah, Emily, Ava and Shyloh. He was a best friend to his brothers and his son Porter.

Besides his family and the ranch, Adam’s favorite things were working cows and chasing elk.