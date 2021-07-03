Obituary: J. Gordon Hunt

J. Gordon Hunt, 82, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of December 11th, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held in the Rose Room Chapel of Croxford Funeral Home on Saturday July 10th, 2021 at 11AM with a reception to follow.

Born on February 1st, 1938, to John and Freda (Beevis) Hunt in Kimberly, British Columbia. Although born in Canada, Gordon spent most of his time growing up in Missoula, MT. After graduating high school in 1956 he went on to the University of Montana, where he met the love of his life, Judith Lee Weaver. Gordon and Judy were married on August 24th, 1957 in Red Lodge, MT; they shared 59 years and 4 children.