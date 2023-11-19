Obituary: J. Wade Hodges

J. Wade Hodges was born on July 15, 1931, to William C. and Gertrude Hodges. He ended his journey on November 16, 2023.

His adult work started the day he graduated from GFHS. His bookkeeping and business sense helped his dad to build a successful plumbing business. Working his way through apprentice and journeyman, he became a licensed master plumber. His only job for his entire adult life was working at the plumbing business, except for a brief hiatus while serving alongside his brother Harold in the Air Guard.

He spoke vividly of the misadventures that he was part of while his Guard unit was deployed to California, Texas, and Georgia. Upon his return, he married Kathryn Houseman. He was a faithful husband of 55 years until her passing. They had four children, the second child dying shortly after birth.

His off-work pleasures were gardening, fishing, and collecting Western art. A lifelong resident of Great Falls, he was a lifetime member of a number of fraternal lodges including the Kiwanis, Moose, Eagles, and Elks. The last 17 years of their time together, he cared for Kathryn at home. Then he met his other love – Linda Knoche. The family loved having Linda join them as the center of Wade’s universe these 14 years. Dances at the various lodges and the piano bar at Eddie’s kept them busy.

He is survived by sister, Patricia Mollerstuen of Dallas, OR; three children, Laura Hodges, Victoria (Robert) Gregori, and Timothy (Kathleen) Hodges; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is a hero, compassionate, empathetic, ethical, humble, and very generous.

