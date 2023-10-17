Obituary: Jace Cole Winter

Jace Cole Winter, 18, of Great Falls, MT. He came into this world the same way he left it, too early. He was born 8 weeks preterm to Shawnda Nelson and Kyle Winter. Jace took his own life on October 11, 2023. He was a 2023 graduate of CMR High School, whose goofy yet witty personality could light up a room.

Jace’s favorite holiday was Christmas, from watching the movies to baking treats to share. Jace loved collecting Transformers, scary movie memorabilia, and Lego sets. He was always coming home with something new to build and add to his collection. He enjoyed various movie genres but circled back to the Harry Potter series, Transformers movies, Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and Star Wars trilogies and spinoffs.

He was a tender-hearted young man, who was kind, loving, and compassionate. He was willing to help anyone in need. He was goofy, with a witty sense of humor. He spoke fluent sarcasm.

Jace was one part of a large, blended family. He is survived by his parents Shawnda (Raines) Nelson and Zachary Nelson Great Falls, MT and Kyle and Genii (Wilson) Winter, Great Falls, MT and his ten siblings, Tess (Winter) Tallis Hamilton, MT, Emily Winter Hamilton, MT, Katelyn (Nelson) Gould Ulm, MT, Tori Nelson Great Falls, MT, Seth Nelson of Las Vegas, NV, Samuel Nelson Great Falls, MT, Madison Nelson Great Falls, MT, Kaitlynn (Skoog) Quaofio, Baltimore, MD, Chelsea (Skoog) Bailey Savannah, GA, and Kendall Skoog Missoula, MT; Nieces Charotte Tallis and Oneida Gould and Nephews Sawyer Tallis, Quenton Gould and Joseph Quaofio. His maternal grandparents Edward (Louie) and Denice Raines Hobson, MT, Uncle Ed and April Raines Great Falls, MT and Aunt Jana (Winter) and Dave Exner, Hamilton, MT.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

