Obituary: Jack C. Sand

Jack Sand passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022. Jack was born in Great Falls, Montana on April 9, 1935, and he went to school in Polson, MT.

He was a sheet metal foreman for years, he was well liked by his apprentices, as he was patient with them. He belonged to the Sheet Metal Union and worked on several buildings in downtown Seattle, such as the building of clean rooms underground for the hospital and even did the duct work on Bill Gate’s mansion.

Jack moved back to Great Falls with his wife, Lorene, when they retired, only to continue working, remodeling, or building their homes, moving from one to the next.