Obituary: Jack Cotton

Jack Cotton passed away on March 8, 2021, at the age of 92. Jack was born on February 22, 1929, to Harold and Sophia Cotton in Conrad, Montana. He was raised in California. He served in Korea with the U.S. Army. He married Morrine Franklin in 1953 and they settled in Great Falls in 1959. He worked at Modern Equipment Co. until the mid-seventies and had a wide variety of jobs and interests until his death. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .