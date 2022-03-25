Obituary: Jack Donald Waterfield

Jack Donald Waterfield passed away on March 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Jack Waterfield was born July 19, 1928, on Eastern Neck Island, Cedar Point Gunning Club, Rock Hall, Maryland to Amos and Ruby Waterfield. Jack attended the University of Maryland and graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. While attending the University during his freshman and sophomore years, Jack was in the Marine Corp Reserves and received an honorable discharge.

In 1953, Jack was commissioned into the United States Air Force Reserves as a 2nd Lieutenant and was sent to bases in the Middle East, Far East, Europe, and then the United States. During his military career, he was stationed at 10 bases; his status was changed from a Reserve officer to a Regular officer. He achieved the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel and was transferred from SAC Headquarters Offutt AFB, Omaha, Nebraska to his last duty station at Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls, Montana. While there, Jack was Deputy Commander of the 12th SMS, and prior to retirement, Deputy Base Commander. Jack retired from the Air Force July 1, 1974, as a Lieutenant Colonel.