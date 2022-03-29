Obituary: Jack N Osweiler

Jack Nicholas Osweiler, 92, passed away on March 22nd, 2022 in Great Falls, Montana. Jack was born on June 4th, 1929, in Great Falls. He grew up here; shortly after graduating high school, Jack attended Great Falls college, then later joined the Army, serving from 1951 and 1953.

In 1959, Jack married the love of his life, Cecile T. Lafond. Together they shared 38 years of marriage and six children.

Jack worked a variety of occupations in his lifetime, spanning from wrapping meat to working for the Zion Sign Company and Great Falls Brewery. In 1960, Jack joined the Great Falls Police Department and took care of our community until 1980. He worked for the patrol division, detective division, traffic division, as well as a patrol sergeant. Upon his retirement from the police department, Jack worked at the Columbus Hospital as a security guard. He eventually retired in 1985.

Jack was active in the local community; he was a life member of the Elk’s Club, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the VFW. In his free time, Jack enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, and spending time in the outdoors, especially in the mountains.