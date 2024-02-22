Obituary: Jack R. Hutchinson

Jack R. Hutchinson passed away on February 19, 2024. He was born on February 16, 1946. Jack was born in Ione, Washington. He attended schools in Lincoln, Red Lodge, and Great Falls. As a youngster he scrambled around Red Lodge and collected cardboard boxes which he sold for 10 cents so he had money for the matinees that he loved going to. Fast forward to his 1st date with now wife, Iris, ironically he still loved going to the Twilight Drive-In movies with her and here we are 58 years later into the best marriage ever!

Jack’s brother, James, dated Beverly Willits which was Iris’s sister and that is how the romance began. Going to the drive-in was an interesting time as often several of Jack's friends would sneak in hidden in the trunk wondering if they were going to make it in or get caught. Jack worked 3 jobs besides going to Great Falls High School. He knew that if you wanted money, you worked for it.

He loved to do woodworking and created some beautiful pieces for his grandchildren. He also loved to travel to Arizona in the winter because the heat and the dryness helped the aches and pains. Through the years, he built two of the homes that he and his family lived in. During the day, he worked as a Master Electrician. At night, he worked on his house to complete them.

Jack and Iris have two daughters and their dad meant the world to them. They described him as humorous, smart, devoted, and a hard worker while always wanting the best for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Iris Hutchinson, of 58 years of marriage; his daughters and their families, Gwen (Jeff) Keele, and their daughter, Bayley Keele, and Heather (Jason) Lorentz, and son, Logan Lorentz and daughter, Tyler Lorentz; as well as Jack’s very special buddy, Ginger, who Jack shared peanut butter with every morning for her pill.

