Obituary: Jack Sydney Houston

Jack Sydney Houston, 68, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Jack was born on May 30, 1953, to Clyde and Alice Houston. He grew up in Fowler, CO working on farms picking vegetables, bailing hay, delivering calves, etc. He joined the Air Force in 1971. He was stationed in Florida, Germany, and Montana.

He loved the great outdoors, which his wife, Regina loved about him. They met in Gibson Park February of 1981 and quickly became friends. They married on October 15, 1982, and raised their sons, Bill, Shawn, and Heath to love that as well. They went camping, fishing, hiking, and hunting between Monarch and Neihart.

Jack is survived by his wife, Regina; sons, Bill, Shawn, and Heath; siblings, Dewey (Elinor), Robert (Wanda), and Goldie; and grandchildren, Kaylana, Anayssa, Shawn Jr., Austin, and Briana.