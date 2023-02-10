Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Jack Wayne Charlson

April 19, 1944 - January 29, 2023
Jack Wayne Charlson, 78, was born April 19, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana
Family Photo
Jack Wayne Charlson, 78, was born April 19, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana
Jack Wayne Charlson, 78, was born April 19, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana
Posted at 10:17 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 12:18:51-05

Jack Wayne Charlson, 78, was born April 19, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana. He passed away on January 29, 2023, at Peace Hospice House.

Jack graduated from Great Falls High School. He lived and worked in the Great Falls area his whole life and was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Jack grew up on the Montana prairie in Carter, Montana. He would remain a student of Montana history his whole life and was in his element on the prairies and plains. Jack truly was a cowboy and had many stories of his days living that wild and colorful life.

He lived the last years of his life on the banks of the Missouri River and he said it brought him a lot of peace and serenity.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon; his son, Charles; and 8 grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App