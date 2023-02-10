Obituary: Jack Wayne Charlson

Jack Wayne Charlson, 78, was born April 19, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana. He passed away on January 29, 2023, at Peace Hospice House.

Jack graduated from Great Falls High School. He lived and worked in the Great Falls area his whole life and was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church.

Jack grew up on the Montana prairie in Carter, Montana. He would remain a student of Montana history his whole life and was in his element on the prairies and plains. Jack truly was a cowboy and had many stories of his days living that wild and colorful life.

He lived the last years of his life on the banks of the Missouri River and he said it brought him a lot of peace and serenity.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon; his son, Charles; and 8 grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



