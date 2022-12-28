Obituary: Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker

Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, in Great Falls after many years of declining health. Jack was born in Great Falls on April 26, 1944, and grew up on the Bench and in Fairfield.

Jack graduated in 1962, and attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington. He returned to Dutton in 1964, before moving to Los Angeles, where he “worked and played” while maintaining a healthy diet of chicken pot pies and beer. He returned home in 1969 and enrolled at the University of Montana. One day at the University Center he recognized a beautiful woman from Dutton, Gail Aaberge, and he began to court her. Gail graduated and took a teaching job in California, while Jack moved back to Dutton and joined the carpenters’ union. They reunited in Dutton and married on June 22, 1974, at the Aaberge residence on the Teton Valley Ranch.

In 1977, Jack opened Becker Insurance Agency on Main Street. Representing Farmers Insurance, he provided hail, auto, homeowners, and life insurance during five decades before selling his business to Pioneer Insurance. He served the town of Dutton in many membership positions: the Dutton Town Council, Lions Club (later the Dutton Civic Club), Dutton Volunteer Fire Department, Bethany Lutheran Church Council, Sunshine Trail Lodge Board, and the Dutton Centennial History Committee.

Jack and Gail raised three children, whom he loved dearly. His marriage to Gail ended in 1991, though they maintained a strong relationship and always put their children before themselves.

In 1995, Jack and Betty Reiquam began a loving companionship which would last until her passing in 2021. Jack and Betty attended Cat/Griz games, went on cruises, and traveled across the country. Eventually, they moved to Great Falls before declining health necessitated assisted living. Jack was cared for at The Azalea Place for the last two years of his life.

Survivors include his children, Tyrone, Bart (Olga), and Erikka (Anthony) Ferrara; siblings, Ron (Karen), and Sharon (Alan) Meeks; his former wife, Gail; six grandchildren, Eli, Ayden, Ania, Maksim, Eme and Evelyn; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; members of the Reiquam family; and a lifetime of cherished and dear friends.

