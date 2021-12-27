Watch
Obituary: Jacklyn Rae Fowler

December 5, 1948 - December 21, 2021
Family Photo
<b>Jacklyn Rae Fowler</b><br/><b>December 5, 1948 - December 21, 2021</b>
Jacklyn Rae Fowler passed away on December 21, 2021. Jackie was born December 5, 1948, in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Casper and Gudelle Kuntz. She moved with her family to Great Falls, Montana in 1951, where she planted her roots and began to build her life and legacy.

She worked in the restaurant industry her entire life as a server, and that is where she met the love of her life Ronald Fowler. They were united in marriage on July 20, 1990.

Jackie enjoyed doing crafts and watching nature out of her kitchen window. Jackie was very detailed in perfection and was known for her beautiful personality, kind heart, and her gorgeous angelic eyes.

She is survived by her husband Ron; sister in-law, Shirley Kuntz; daughters, Stacy (Ruth), Suzanne (Joseph), and Jolene; son, Travis (Jilliane); step- children, Skeeter (Stephanie), Laura, Ryan (Brynn), and Josh (Racquel); 14 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

