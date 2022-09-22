Obituary: Jacob Edgar Karnop

Jacob Edgar Karnop, 83, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Jake was the oldest son of Herman Gwen Karnop and Helen Keihl Karnop, born in the Great Falls Deaconess Hospital on July 11, 1939.

He lived with his parents in Harlowton, Montana until his dad entered the U.S. Navy, and served as a landing craft operator in the Pacific during World War II. Jake lived with his mother and siblings at his Keihl grandparent’s ranch in the Little Belt Mountains. When Jake started first grade they returned to Harlowton.

After he graduated from Harlowton High School in 1959, Jake graduated from Montana State College (now University) in 1962 and went to work at San Bernardino Logistics Center as a rocket propulsion engineer at Edwards Air Force Base. In May 1965, the Atlas and Titan weapons systems programs were terminated, and Jake moved to Great Falls to work for the Malmstrom Air Force Base Civil Engineering Squadron during the construction of the 564th Missile Squadron. He later became the Environmental Compliance Branch Supervisor.

Jake married Bernice Skillman in 1968 and they enjoyed 54 years together, traveling often to their cabin in the Little Belt Mountains.

Jake is survived by Bernice; son, Steve Karnop of Colstrip; daughter, Jill and her husband, Curtis Hunt; and grandchildren, Laurel, Jonah, Elijah, and Silas Hunt, of Great Falls; and many other loved ones.