Obituary: Jacqueline Gail Hjelm

On Thursday, September 29th, this world lost a truly amazing woman. Jacqueline Gail Hjelm, 67, of Great Falls fell asleep in death in the presence of her loving and devoted husband, Brand; son, Mikel; daughter-in-law, Rachel, and granddaughter Adriana.

She is now safe in Jehovah’s memory until He calls her name. Jackie (as she preferred to be called) was born in Baltimore January 12, 1956. Not long after Graduation, at the tender age of 22, she served honorably in the Navy for four years. She moved to Great Falls in 1995, so that she and Mikel could start a new life and stayed with her mother, Delia and Leonard Shumski.

She met Brad in 2001 at the Great Falls Post Office and they wed in April of 2002. They enjoyed 21 great years together with both of them adding different aspects from their lives to create a very beautiful combination of the two. There were many memorable trips and travels to be had during their time together.

Jackie wore many beautiful hats in her life, daughter, wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. But the one she donned on with treasured pride and joy was that of being one of Jehovah’s Witnesses serving her God Jehovah.

Survivors include her husband, Brand Hjelm; father, Anthony Smelgus (Mary Lou); mother, Delia Shumski; son, Mikel McGee (Rachel), grandchildren, Adriana, Anya and Brian; brother, Gary Bisel; sisters, Toni Marie, Ann Louise, and Charlene; nephews, Blaise and Terrin. And far too many friends and family to mention.

