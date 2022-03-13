Obituary: Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann Strandell

Jacqueline Ann (Marquis) Strandell passed away on March 8, 2022. She was born in Warren, MN on January 7, 1934, to William and Elna Marquis. Jacqueline graduated from Red Lake Falls High School in 1952.

In 1955, she married the love of her life, Roger. In 1956, they moved to Great Falls, MT. In 1962, they moved to Cascade and purchased a home on the Missouri River where she remained the rest of her life. She was the bookkeeper for B and R construction which was Roger’s business. In 1986, Roger and Jackie purchased the Driftwood Bar and Grill which was sold after Roger’s death. She was also the Librarian at Wedsworth Memorial Library, a position she held for more than 30 years.

She was a member of the Methodist Church, Women’s Club of Cascade, Hillside Cemetery committee, Friends of the Library, the American Legion Auxiliary, and PTSA. She was also a Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed gardening and doing yardwork, eating out, volunteering in the community, and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her sons, John (Shary) Strandell, Jeff (Irene) Strandell, and Jaye (Lori) Strandell; daughter-in-law, Bev Strandell; sister, Carol (Lew) Gilmour; brothers, Mike (Pam) Marquis, Bob Marquis, and Tracy (Wynell) Marquis; and many other loved ones.