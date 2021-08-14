Obituary: Jacqueline JoAnn McLeod

Jacqueline JoAnn McLeod passed away on August 9, 2021 at a local care facility. Jacqueline was born in Kansas City, MO on April 16, 1937 to John Leslie Bidwell and Cecelia Teresa Schmitz. She attended Buccaneer High School in Monterey, CA for 2 years then transferred to El Camino High School in Sacramento, CA where she graduated in 1955. It was in Sacramento that she met her future husband, Robert Lee McLeod, Sr. Their lives were blessed with two sons and one daughter and 64 wonderful years of marriage.

Jackie, or “Jack” as she was known to some, worked as a stenographer, a switchboard operator, a hospital clerk, county treasurer and a billing clerk for the city and for Penney’s. She also ran for Hill County Treasurer and won! Throughout her marriage, they lived in various Montana cities including Havre, Simms, and Great Falls, even a couple of years in Texas, living in Great Falls for the last 21 years. Her interests were varied, including sewing, knitting, and crocheting.