Obituary: Jacqueline Lavon Shields

Jacqueline Lavon Shields passed away at a local care facility after a long fight with cancer. She was a loving, devoted mother of 3 kids and her loved grandchildren.

She loved spending her time with her family and friends, whether it meant spending hours in the bathroom getting ready for the day or getting ready for a long road trip to her favorite places in the mountains. She loved to read books in her better days, watch TV and movies, and Hulu and Netflix. She also loved to go camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors.

We will love and miss her forever and always and she will always be remembered by everyone who knew her. Thanks, mom, for always being there. We will miss you… forever *~*

