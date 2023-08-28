Obituary: Jacqueline Winifred LaCasse

Jackie LaCasse passed away in Benefis Peace Hospice on August 25, 2023 with her loving husband and family surrounding her. Jackie was born in Frilford Heath, Oxfordshire, England to parents Leslie and Joyce Scriven – and she grew up in Baulking, Oxfordshire. She worked in various positions until her retirement, to include telephone operator for British Telecom; barmaid at the Ex-Serviceman’s club in Bicester, England and the NCO Club in Malmstrom AFB, MT; cashier at Sweetheart Bread Store in Great Falls, MT; and a personal care attendant for A-Plus HealthCare in Great Falls, MT.

Retaining her lovely English accent over 37 years in Montana, Jackie sang like an angel – although she never admitted to it. She was both heavenly and down-to-Earth. She had a strong passion for her plants and flowers, which she called “her babies”. She prayed nightly with her daughter Anita, and adored visits to and from friends and family members – especially children. She also loved British television shows on PBS (as well as her soaps and shows about Earth, animals, and space).

Jackie met her husband Craig in 1981, and they married in March of 1984. She gave birth to five children: Aneil (who passed away in 1996), Kumal, Anita, Nina, and Ryan. She had thirteen grandchildren (Benjamin, Orry, Ashlee, Zack, Joseph, Jacob, Christian, Sheyleah, Kainan, Autree, Aiden, Elijah, Ethan); and seven great grandchildren (Taylee, Quinlee, Jordy, Giovanni, Elyse, Noah, and Ryan).

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

