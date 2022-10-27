Watch Now
Obituary: James Alan Bryant

Family Photo
Posted at 12:50 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 14:56:13-04

On October 21, 2022, the Lord gained another angel. James Alan Bryant was born on January 28, 1958, to Dorothy Ann Martin and Eugene Donald Bryant in Great Falls, Montana.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie Ann Bryant; children, James, Jacob, and Jessica Bryant; two sisters; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

