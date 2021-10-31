Obituary: James Allen Thul

Jim Thul passed away on October 26, 2021, at the age of 86. Jim was born in Dubuque, IA on July 15, 1935, to Henry and Mary (Graham) Thul. He attended St. Patrick School and the Loras Academy.

He entered the Air Force and went to Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1953 through 1957. After his discharge, he joined the Air National Guard retiring in 1995. He also started cutting hair in 1959 and retired after 53 years.

He is survived by daughters, Mary Ann (Donald) Mackall of Great Falls; son, Bob (Tricia) Thul of Belt; two grandchildren, Kelly Morse and Kristopher Thul.