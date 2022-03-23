Obituary: James Allen Van De Riet

James Allen Van De Riet “Jimmy”, 40, was called home into the arms of Jesus, March 19, 2022, after a hard fought battle with brain cancer. Jimmy was born July 18, 1981 to Jim and Carla Van De Riet in Great Falls, Montana. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 2000.

After graduating, he went to work at Modern Cabinet until he found his passion in operating heavy machinery and made that his career. Jimmy met Crystal in 2014 at a church function. They were married September 7, 2015. They welcomed their first child, Easton James, July of 2016. He was soon followed by Quinnleigh Rose in May of 2019. Jimmy enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and anything involving his wife, kids, and extended family.

He was a dependable son who loved adventuring with his dad and enjoying his mom’s culinary skills. He was the quintessential big brother who fiercely looked after his little sisters. He was a truly loyal friend and always sensitive to the needs of those closest to him.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal; his two children, Easton and Quinnleigh; his dad, Jim, and mom, Carla (Mike); his grandma, Joy; his sister, Lisa (Nick) and their sons Braxton and Jevin; his sister, Janelle; his step-brother, Krys, and step-sister, Chloe.