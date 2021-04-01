Obituary: James D. Farrar

James D. Farrar, 89 years old of Great Falls, died peacefully from complications of cancer on March 28, 2021, at his granddaughter, Amanda Johnson’s residence. Jim was born August 9, 1931, in Illinois, the son of Ruth and Rex Farrar. Jim and his family moved to Montana in the 1940s. Jim enlisted in the Army in 1951, served his time in Japan and Guam. He returned home in 1953 on a ship via Pearl Harbor. Jim was in the reserves for a short time following.

He met Patricia Peterson while working at Pehrson’s Texaco Station and she cleaned cabins that were close to the gas station. They married on July 5, 1957. He worked for Valley Motor Supply, and they moved from Havre to Shelby before settling down in Harlem. They lived in Harlem for 38 years. Jim retired from Valley Motor Supply in 1983. After spending time at home, Pat decided that he was not ready for retirement. He went to work for the Harlem School District as a cook’s helper. He enjoyed seeing the students at mealtime and quickly learned who liked second helpings. Jim and Pat moved to Chinook in 2000 and then moved to Great Falls in 2006 in order to be closer to medical facilities.