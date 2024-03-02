Obituary: James D. "Jim" McLaughlin

James D. (Jim) McLaughlin passed away at home on November 30, 2023. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, educator, soldier, and friend. No matter how hard life became, Jim always had a funny little remark to share. He enjoyed teasing and joking right up to the end.

Jim was in education for 30 years. He started his career as a teacher and ended his career as the Principle and Superintendent of schools. Jim also put in 26 years with the military. He first joined the Army. Later he joined the Montana Air National Guard in Great Falls, Montana. Jim was activated twice by the Air Force. He was honorably discharged and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 2005. Jim loved his country and loved serving in the military. He developed pulmonary/ cystic fibrosis, which eventually became cancerous. The cancer quickly took his life.

Jim is survived by his wife, Melody McLaughlin; daughter, Stehpannie Boot; son-in-law, Brian Boot; daughter, Kimberly McLaughlin; stepdaughter, Misty Cline; grandsons, Bradley McLaughlin and Brandon Boot. He has three living great grandchildren, Liberty, Jamie, and John McLaughlin.

