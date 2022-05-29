Obituary: James Dale (Arrotta) Clark

James Dale (Arrotta) Clark, 79, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born August 7, 1942, in Great Falls, MT to Barbara Jane (LaMotte) and James Joseph Arrotta, James graduated from the College of Great Falls with a bachelor's degree in Business. He joined the U.S. Navy in August of 1959, serving on the USS Burton Island; he served in the Artic and Antarctic Air Rescue Salvage, as well as on the USS Grasp during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in August 1965. That same month, he married Leona Malatare; the couple remained together until she passed away.

James worked as a boatswain, running boats, refueling at sea, towing, and salvage. He was a Little League Northside President of American’s Board of Director, Great Falls Handicapped Coalition President, North Central Independent Living Board Member and State Boxing Official both Pro and Amateur. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, and was happiest when he was in the great outdoors.

He is survived by his daughter, Theresa D. Hoyt(Wayne) of Bigfork, MT; son, Calvin J. Clark of Great Falls; sisters, Charlene Standsberry of Goodman, MO and Maggie Hale of Prineville, OR; brothers, David Clark of Espenola, NM, Robert Clark of Great Falls, Lewis Arrotta of Augusta, MT, Dan Arrotta and Randy Arrotta of Spokane, WA; four grandchildren, Zachary LaMere, Anthony Clark, Dashiell Clark and Shelby Beck and five great-grandchildren.