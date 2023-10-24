Watch Now
Obituary: James "Duffy" Martin Loftus

November 12, 1947 - October 19, 2023
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 16:40:26-04

Duffy died the way he lived; surrounded by friends and family. He loved hard, laughed often, fought long, and left valiantly, when he was ready.

He leaves behind too many passions, projects, and people to speak of. We take them all with us, in his honor.

His contagious laughter, witty humor, and legacy will live on in our hearts anytime we hear a blues song, guitar riff, whistling, or an elk bugle.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

