Obituary: James Harris

January 24, 1962 - July 9, 2023
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 12, 2023
James T. Harris born in Goessel, Kansas January 24, 1962, raised by the Holy Spirit and brought into the saving and loving arms of Jesus, July 9, 2023, Great Falls, MT.

In between, James was loved and God gave him the gift of loving through him.

Memorial Services: Faith Lutheran Church, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM. The Harris Homestead Farm, Goessel, Kansas September 30, 2023.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

