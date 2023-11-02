Obituary: James Herbert "Jim" McCune

James Herbert “Jim” McCune of Great Falls passed away on October 31, 2023, at the age of 90. James was born June 22, 1933, to Rose and James McCune in Boston, MA. James entered the Air Force in 1951 and served twenty- five years. While in the military he traveled extensively. Destinations included North Carolina; Istanbul, Turkey; and Heraklion, Crete, Greece.

After his military retirement, James owned and operated an office machine repair shop, Mobile Typewriter Service. After closing his repair shop, he worked ten years as the Elks Lodge maintenance manager. His extensive repair experience is how he learned to “MacGyver things up.” James could have won any episode of the tv show called “Junkyard Wars.”

James married Patricia Lee Hurst at Saint Ann’s Cathedral on February 11, 1956. Together they have three children. James loved spending time tinkering and hanging out with his dogs. He enjoyed racing and restoring cars and spending time at his cabin at Holter Lake. He enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash music and dancing. In the 50s James spent much time racing his B class car at the Electric City Speedway in Great Falls. In the 60s when he was stationed in Greece he had the opportunity to participate in an international road race in his prized Triumph Spitfire car.

He leaves behind his three children, Tim (Lori), Dave (Theresa), and Kathy (Dale); seven grandchildren, Emily (Sievers), Shane (Jaye) McCune, and Sarah (Kori) Meiers, Erica (Tyler) Anderson, Annie (Nick) Reichelt, Chris Hayes, Hayley (Jordan)Lazaroff; and eight great-grandchildren, Mason, Gavin, Regan Abbie, Ledger, Harlen, Bradlee, and Jet .

