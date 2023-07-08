Obituary: James Howard Doland

James Howard Doland, 76, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. JD was born in Brainerd, MN on January 19, 1947, to Howard and Cleo (Grondin) Doland. The family moved to California before heading to Great Falls in the early 1960s where he graduated from Great Falls High School.

In 1964 he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving until 1968, when he returned to Great Falls. He met Dianne Davison, fell in love, and married her in Highwood, MT on Oct. 20, 1973, remaining together for 49 ½ years until his passing.

JD worked as a warehouseman and truck driver for Ryans Super Value from 1969 to 2001 when they closed the warehouse. He was hired on at United Materials as a truck driver in 2001, working there until the present.

A lover of the outdoors, JD enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, camping, four-wheeling, flying drones and telling fractured Mother Goose nursery rhymes.

Survivors include his loving wife, Dianne; son, Patrick Doland; daughters, Heather (Chris) Phillipe and Alissa Doland; grandchildren, Jaydee, Abby, Penelope, Haley, Violet, Aidan and Lily; great-child, Jude; nephew, John (Heather) Makoski and niece, Jordan (Lance) Whitehorse.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



