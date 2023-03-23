Obituary: James "Hutch" Hutchison

James “Hutch” Hutchison age 84, passed away on March 17, 2023. Hutch was born in Des Moines, IA on May 27, 1938. He left as an infant and moved to Montana where he grew up. He was a proud Montanan. He graduated from White Sulphur Springs High in 1957. He met his wife, June in Missoula and they were married 57 yrs.

He spent 30 years in radio working as a sportscaster/news director – Highlights of his career: Voice of the Giants 10 yrs, East/West Shrine game 18 years, GF sports (football, baseball, basketball), member of Quarterback’s Club, Horseracing, Hutch, Krutch & The Kid, & various other morning shows. After radio, he and his wife and daughter and son-in-law became business owners of the Heidelberg Lounge for 14 years.

Hutch lived life to the fullest, loved crossword puzzles, reading, watching sports & drinking beer – met many friends at the Heidelberg and was very social. He & his wife traveled south in the winter to NV & TX in previous years.

Hutch leaves behind his wife, June, two daughters, Debbie (Herb) Chesterfield, Rhonda Campanella Grandchildren: Kendrick (Shannon) Smith, Adam (Maelee) Chesterfield, Holly Chesterfield, Nick (Liz) Campanella, Ivy Campanella (Evan Patterson) and his brother Barry (Ann) Hutchison. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



