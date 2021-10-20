Watch
Obituary: James Jay Jacobson

March 29, 1946 - October 15, 2021
Family Photo
<b>James Jay Jacobson</b><br/><b>March 29, 1946 - October 15, 2021</b>
James Jay Jacobson March 29, 1946 - October 15, 2021
Posted at 8:34 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 10:34:54-04

James Jay Jacobson of Great Falls passed away on October 15, 2021. James was born on March 29, 1946, to Alice and Galen Jacobson. He attended Drake High School and graduated in 1964. He then graduated from Minot State University.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. James was a laborer for 38 years in the LIUNA Local 1686 and was a 50-year member of the American Legion.

James was an avid outdoorsman. He lived for hunting elk, fishing, and spending time in nature with his children and grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

