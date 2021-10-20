Obituary: James Jay Jacobson

James Jay Jacobson of Great Falls passed away on October 15, 2021. James was born on March 29, 1946, to Alice and Galen Jacobson. He attended Drake High School and graduated in 1964. He then graduated from Minot State University.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. James was a laborer for 38 years in the LIUNA Local 1686 and was a 50-year member of the American Legion.

James was an avid outdoorsman. He lived for hunting elk, fishing, and spending time in nature with his children and grandchildren.