Obituary: James "Jim" Adkins

Jim Adkins, 73, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on March 24, 2022, after a heroic battle against colon cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on SATURDAY, MAY 14 at 12:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1315 Central Avenue in Great Falls.

Jim was born on June 1, 1948, in Maysville, KY, to James Arthur and Lillian (Kincaid) Adkins. He was raised in Manchester, Ohio, by his parents along with his grandmother, Nina Kincaid.

After graduating from United Electronics Institute in Louisville, Kentucky, Jim served his country from 1968 to 1972 in the U.S. Air Force where he was trained as a missile systems analyst.

Following completion of his military service at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Jim opened his own electrical business. He later was employed by Deaconess (Benefis) Medical Center as the maintenance supervisor.

Destiny stepped in and Jim met his true love, Penny Phipps. They were married on March 26, 1977. They spent the next 44 years together, happily living in Great Falls. The couple raised three dogs (Barney, Max and Coleman) as their beloved children.