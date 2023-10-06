Obituary: James "Jim" Arthur Walker

James “Jim” A. Walker, age 87, passed peacefully at his home on Friday, September 29, 2023. He was born April 16, 1936, to Ralph and Mabel Walker in Windham, Montana. Throughout his youth he worked on the family farm by Benchland, Montana.

In 1957, he joined the Montana Army Guard for three years. In 1959, he went to work for Thatcher Drilling in the Central Montana area. In 1965, he joined the Montana Air National Guard and worked on weapons and later training. He retired after 34 years in 1996.

Jim found his love with Theresa, from Lewistown. They married on June 10, 1956. They later adopted a son, Daniel Ray Walker and daughter, Lisa Denise Walker.

He loved to camp and hunt with his son, Dan, as well as, to read and play Sudoku. He enjoyed learning about gold panning, rock hounding, and could fix just about anything. He took up repairing small engines after retirement. When his brother-in-law, Paul, needed help with boy scout troops, dad stepped in.

Jim is survived by his love, Theresa M. Walker; son, Dan; daughter, Lisa (Linda); sisters, Betty Gipe, Joyce (Dale) Korin, and Susan (Mike) Seaburg; brothers, Bill Walker and David (Susan) Walker; grandkids, Taylor Faulk, Marc Reed, and Tarynn and Thomas Stott who called him “Unk Jim.” He also had numerous nieces and nephews; and was close to sister-in-law, Anita (Paul) Heppner; as well as, sister-in-law, Carol Apedaile.

