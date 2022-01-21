Obituary: James “Jim” Bernard Korst

James “Jim” Bernard Korst, 77, of Great Falls, Montana, ended his long arduous battle with a rare form of cancer on January 16, 2022. Jim was born May 8, 1944, in Conrad, Montana.

Growing up, Jim attended Catholic schools and worked at the Anaconda clubhouse setting bowling pins. Once he turned 18, Jim went to work at the Anaconda Copper Mining Company smelter until the plant closed in 1981.

In 1982, Jim started work as a serviceman with the Great Falls Transit. Within a few years he was a mechanic and finished his career as the maintenance supervisor.

One dance at the J-Bar-T turned into a 50-year friendship with the woman he loved, Karen. Jim and Karen began their 48-year marriage on August 25, 1973.

Karen and Jim planted roots in Great Falls where their pride and joy, Tom and Pam, were born and raised. Jim’s all-time greatest pleasure came from watching his children succeed in life and go on to have incredible families of their own.