Obituary: James "Jim" Donald Conroy

Jim Conroy, also known as "Big Daddy" and "Rates" to most people, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2023. Jim was born on February 20, 1947, to Irene and Bud Conroy in Sidney, Montana. He joined two older sisters, Marilyn and Irene, and then later, Kathy added to the bunch. He attended school in Sidney and graduated in 1965. He worked on the missile sites during that summer and attended Carroll College for one year and then transferred to Eastern Montana College.

He met Patti Coleman at Fords Drive-In, and they married on January 20, 1968. Jim graduated from Eastern Montana College and their first daughter, Staci, was born in Billings later that year. They moved to Great Falls where Jim taught school in Fort Shaw and then became principal. His students loved him and continued to keep in touch over the years. Their second daughter, Kris, was born in 1975 and Jim transitioned to the business world of banking and financial planning.

Jim loved to play golf with his Wednesday night buddies and go on annual golf trips to Whitefish. Jim was a huge sports fan and especially loved Notre Dame. He was able to attend some games and knew the statistics for each player. He never missed a grandkids’ game and there is no distance he wouldn't travel for them. Family was the most important part of Jim's life. He was the glue that kept us together including "mandatory fun" playing baseball in the field outside of Neihart, going on golf cart rides in the park, going to breakfast and bowling on Saturdays, camping trips, and entertaining the out-of-state cousins at Memorial Falls.

Jim leaves behind his special friend, Candye Pierson; daughters, Staci (Trampus) Corder and Kris (Jason) Green; grandkids, Taylor (Erica) Ferradas, Nikki (JD) Hardy, Casha Corder, Maddie, Avery and Jacie Green; and great-grandkids, Landon and Coleman Ferradas.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.