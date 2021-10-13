Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: James "Jim" Edward Kelleher

November 28, 1931 - October 7, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>James "Jim" Edward Kelleher</b><br/><b>November 28, 1931 - October 7, 2021</b>
James "Jim" Edward Kelleher November 28, 1931 - October 7, 2021
Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 14:27:37-04

We are sad to announce the loss of our beloved dad, James “Jim” Edward Kelleher, a lifelong resident of Great Falls, MT. Jim was born on November 28, 1931, in Great Falls, MT to Patrick D. and Verna (Waymire) Kelleher.

Jim was married in 1957 to Patsy Irene Trainor in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. They had five children, Anthony (Nikki), Mike (Laurie), Vicki, Pam (Rob), and Patricia.

Jim worked at the Anaconda Company for 35 years. He also cleaned banks and delivered food boxes to the needy in the community. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was never seen without a smile on his face.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader