Obituary: James "Jim" Edward Kelleher

We are sad to announce the loss of our beloved dad, James “Jim” Edward Kelleher, a lifelong resident of Great Falls, MT. Jim was born on November 28, 1931, in Great Falls, MT to Patrick D. and Verna (Waymire) Kelleher.

Jim was married in 1957 to Patsy Irene Trainor in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. They had five children, Anthony (Nikki), Mike (Laurie), Vicki, Pam (Rob), and Patricia.

Jim worked at the Anaconda Company for 35 years. He also cleaned banks and delivered food boxes to the needy in the community. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was never seen without a smile on his face.