Obituary: James "Jim" Geranios

Jim Geranios, whose music got people dancing for decades in Montana and other states, has died at the age of 61 at home on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Geranios was born in Athens, Greece, and was only a few months old when his family sought greater opportunity by moving to Great Falls in 1962. Starting at the age of 14, Jim played in bands across Montana, honing his guitar and singing skills. He graduated from Great Falls High School.

He attended Montana State University and other colleges for a time. He got married and worked a variety of jobs in Montana and North Dakota, still playing music on the side. He lived for a time in the music capital of Nashville, Tennessee, where he delivered packages for FedEx during the day and played music at night.

His first marriage ended and he later met the love of his life Rebecca. They married in 1995 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He became stepfather to her children from a previous marriage and the couple also had a daughter, Karina. The family lived in Great Falls, Las Vegas, Havre, and Saint George, Utah. The marriage eventually ended, but Jim and Becky remained close.

Jim worked as a driver for FedEx for 25 years, including a decade in Boise, Idaho. He recently retired to Great Falls and plunged right back into the Montana music scene.

Jim is survived by Karina and by a granddaughter named Isla. He also is survived by stepchildren Charlie, Chris and Chad Clark, and Candice, Cheri and Caitlin Clark. He is also survived by his brothers Nick and George Geranios, and sisters Sula Mulligan and Stasi Seeman, and their families.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.