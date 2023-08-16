Obituary: James "Jim" Henry Radcliffe

James “Jim” H. Radcliffe, 91, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023. Jim was born on May 19, 1932, in Choteau, MT to Thomas and Sadie (Thorn) Radcliffe. He graduated from Fairfield High School. He attended two years of college at MSU. He met and married Anna who passed away in 2016. Together they had three children.

He started out as a salesman in the archery department in Don’s store, followed by working at Cooley Chevrolet in Lewistown. He moved to Bozeman where he worked at Don Norm’s Chevrolet, until he went into real estate and bought Radcliffe Realty where he ran it until he retired.

Jim was a state archer in 1964. He was a Bobcat fan and booster. He was also booster president for the MSU Bobcats. He loved racquetball and golf.

He is survived by his children, Barbara of Colorado Springs, CO, Cindy (Tom) of Great Falls, and Tom (Diane) of Bozeman; sister-in-law, Dixie; eight grandchildren; and lots of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

