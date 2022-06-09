Obituary: James "Jim" Lawrence Munch

James “Jim” Lawrence Munch, 97, climbed his last tower on May 13, 2022, just shy of his 98th birthday. He passed away after a short illness at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Jim was born June 6, 1924, near Kenmare, North Dakota to Phillip and Loretta (Maus) Munch. He was raised there and graduated from Kenmare High School.

He entered Active Duty with the United States Army on July 22, 1944. Jim served with the K-Company of the 232nd Infantry in World War II; and took part in the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp on April 29, 1945.

Jim then moved back to Kenmare, where he used his GI Benefits to obtain his pilot’s license. Jim owned and flew single engine Cessnas. After his return from the War, he also met and swiftly married the love of his life, Patricia Ann O’Fallon, on December 1, 1951.

They lived in North Dakota and Minnesota before settling in Great Falls, Montana in 1956, where they resided ever since. They had four children and raised them in Great Falls while owning and operating, both Able Answering Service for several years and Falls Communications for 52 years.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Rich Thayer; grandchildren, Lindsey (Patrick) Dixon, Elisha Thayer, Bryan (Katy) Thayer; and his great-grandchildren, Miles, Liam, Ethan, Madelyn, Nolan, Camden, and Benjamin. Jim is also survived by his sister, Luella Ray; brother-in-law, Jim O’ Fallon; sister-in-law, Maureen Munch; and numerous nieces and nephews.