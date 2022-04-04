Obituary: James "Jim" Orrin Holm

James “Jim” Orrin Holm passed away peacefully at his home in Great Falls, MT, on the morning of March 28, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1928, to Olaf and Julia (Galgerud) Holm in Divide County, ND. He grew up in Alkabo, ND where his father was a blacksmith.

He worked as an auto mechanic in Westby, MT before entering the U.S. Army in 1950. He went through artillery school and radar repair training in Fort Bliss, TX. He finished his active duty in Alaska and was honorably discharged from the Reserves. Jim then attended Northern Montana College in Havre, MT to study business.

In the summer of 1954, he returned to North Dakota to marry Delores Skabo from Grenora, ND. The newly married couple moved to Havre where he completed college and received his degree. He went to work for F.A. Buttrey Co. in Havre and later became an office manager. In 1960, he moved his family to Great Falls when the company moved its home office there. After the closure of the F.A. Buttrey Company, Jim went on to work for Western Computer, IFG Leasing, and finally D.A. Davidson Financial before retiring in 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Holm; sons, Clifford (Faye), Edward, Michael (Debbie), and Russell (Kim) Holm; grandchildren, Larry (Temujin) Taylor, Sarah Holm, Max Holm, Tennille (Mike) Moser, and Tristan Tudisca; great-grandchildren, Dustin and Christian Cahill, Kayleigh, Declan and Brynnlee Moser, Tristan Tudisca Jr., and Travis and Kenneth Sage; and many other relatives.