Obituary: James "Jim" T. Davis

We are saddened to say that James “Jim” Tilden Davis, 75, passed away on July 24, 2023. Jim was born on February 3, 1948, in Paterson, New Jersy, to William Tilden Davis and Elizabeth Hutton-Curts. In adulthood, he moved to Great Falls, MT, the place he would remain faithful to.

Jim attended Smith and Wesson Academy, training as a firearms and non-lethal weapons instructor. He spent his years employed as a mechanic, a parts manager, and a police officer. Aside from racing cars, Jim enjoyed riding Harleys. He loved playing piano and was passionate about classical music, financially supporting the symphony and attending anytime he could.

Jim absolutely loved spending time with and playing with his cats. He adopted them from the Pet Paw-See Foundation, from which he enjoyed donating to as well. He adored maintaining his yard, ensuring that the squirrels and birds that he fed were taken care of. Jim was a humorous man, always wanting to make the people around him laugh. He was a genuinely kind person, always looking out for others before himself. He loved his family with all of his heart, treasuring his time spent with them.

He is survived by his daughters, Jamie Davis of Great Falls and Heather Smith of Monte Vita, CO; sister, Jennifer Blend of Loveland, CO; and grandchildren, Dylan Sutton, Jessica Sutton, Kaitlynn Boutwell, Elora Smith, Drew Smith, and Taija Smith.

Croxford Funeral Home



