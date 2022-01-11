Obituary: James "Jimmy" Stewart Harland

James "Jimmy" Stewart Harland, 68, of Great Falls, MT passed away at his home on January 3, 2022. Born in Fort Benton, MT to Joan Gaye (Harris) and Willard H. Harland on September 2, 1953.

Jimmy was raised in Great Falls MT and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1972; promptly joining the Army shortly after graduation. He served his country for 4 years in the 82nd airborne division (the Screaming Eagles) stationed at FT Bragg, NC and in Korea.

Upon his return, he worked for several employers before settling in at his life’s career at Torgerson’s in Great Falls as a journeyman partsman. He quickly became a beloved family member of their team for over 20 years. He was a true “Legend in the agricultural field!”