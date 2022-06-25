Obituary: James Lee Clark

James Clark passed away on June 23rd, 2022. James was born in Great Falls on July 18th, 1952, to parents James and Dorothy. He was raised in Geraldine, MT, and graduated high school in 1970. After graduation, James joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a military police officer for four years.

James went on to receive his MBA in education, becoming a high school science teacher. He also instructed drivers education courses, coached basketball and football, and served as a principal. James also spent some time as a long-haul truck driver and farmer.

When he wasn’t working, James enjoyed the time he spent hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his mother Dorothy Clark; sons James, Matt, and Mick; brothers Donnie, Bruce, and Paul; sister Bonnie; and former spouses Karen Wolf and Debbie Cantrell.