Obituary: James M. Tyler

Sad to report the death of James M. Tyler, Great Falls, Montana, which occurred on Oct 27, 2022. He was the oldest son of Rose and Don Tyler, born on April 27, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1961. Thereafter, Jim entered college at the University of Montana, graduating in the class of 1967 with a degree in Medical Technology. Jim was a varsity athlete at the University of Montana, lettering in wrestling. He was also a standout in the ROTC program at the University of Montana graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate.

He went on to a stellar military career in the U.S. Army. Among Jim’s many military awards, he was also awarded the Legion Of Merit for his overall service to the U.S. Army and the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.

Jim’s 24-year military career began with active military service as Second Lieutenant. Importantly, through 24 years of dedication to duty, he was promoted to and retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Our prayers and thoughts are with Jim and his partner of 60 years, Dianne L (Hegland) Tyler, and their two wonderful daughters, Heidi Sharnhorst, San Antonio, TX and Heather Love, Boise, ID.

