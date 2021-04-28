Obituary: James Michael Carr

James “Jim” Carr, age 79, passed away from Alzheimers and complications from Covid-19 in the early morning hours of Monday, April 26, 2021, at Rivers Edge Assisted Living in Great Falls. Jim was born on November 2, 1941, in Decatur, IL to Marion and Norma Carr.

He attended Great Falls High School, joining the Navy in January, 1959. His ship sailed the Panama Canal during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He married Sande Denny in 1970, and they had two children together. Jim and Sande divorced in 1979.

Jim met Sheryl Secora in 1986, and they married in 1988. During their almost 35 years together they spent many summers, camping and packing on horseback into the Bob Marshall Wilderness and many other areas of Montana. They were able to travel to Arizona, Mexico, Hawaii and Alaska.