Obituary: James Patrick Fadrhonc

James “Jim” Fadrhonc, 72, of Great Falls, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after spending an incredible week of vacation surrounded by his entire family while camping in the mountains he loved so much.

Jim was born February 15, 1949, in Lewistown, Montana to Dorothea Folda Fadrhonc and George B. Fadrhonc. He joined the family at the Roy homestead, eventually graduating from Roy High School in 1967. He went on to serve in the Montana Army National Guard for 7 years. He then learned the trade of truck driving which became his lifelong profession. He professionally drove trucks and bus charters his entire life. His CB handle was “Sunshine” which became his nickname and life outlook.

Jim loved sports of all kinds and was an avid outdoorsman and craftsman. He was at his happiest when camping, fishing, hunting, or working in the yard or woodshop. He was proud of his beautiful lawn and was known for being all bundled up to shovel the snow for his friends and neighbors. When he took a moment to rest, he could be found watching an old-time western movie with his dog Shadow at his side.