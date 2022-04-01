Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: James "Satch" Thomas Carrier

March 23, 1953 - March 27, 2022
James "Satch" Thomas Carrier March 23, 1953 - March 27, 2022
Family Photo
<b>James "Satch" Thomas Carrier</b><br/><b>March 23, 1953 - March 27, 2022</b>
James "Satch" Thomas Carrier March 23, 1953 - March 27, 2022
Posted at 4:51 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 18:52:03-04

James “Satch” Thomas Carrier, 69, passed away on March 27, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. James was born to Alicia Corcoran and Kenneth Carrier on March 23, 1953, in Great Falls.

James served in the United States Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged from the military, he did building maintenance and could fix just about anything.

He was loved and cherished very much. Everyone knew James for his quick wit, teasing nature, and kind heart. He will be greatly missed.

James is survived by his daughters, Sharlotte Carrier and Tina Towry; sons, Shaun Carrier and James “Cowboy” Summers; and several siblings.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader