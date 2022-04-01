Obituary: James "Satch" Thomas Carrier

James “Satch” Thomas Carrier, 69, passed away on March 27, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. James was born to Alicia Corcoran and Kenneth Carrier on March 23, 1953, in Great Falls.

James served in the United States Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged from the military, he did building maintenance and could fix just about anything.

He was loved and cherished very much. Everyone knew James for his quick wit, teasing nature, and kind heart. He will be greatly missed.

James is survived by his daughters, Sharlotte Carrier and Tina Towry; sons, Shaun Carrier and James “Cowboy” Summers; and several siblings.