Obituary: James Vincent Hunter

October 10, 1969 - December 2, 2023
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 16:37:27-05

James Vincent Hunter, aged 54, of Conrad, MT passed away on December 2, 2023, after a courageous battle with Advanced Myeloid Leukemia.

Vince was born on October 10, 1969, in Grand Rapids, MI, the son of Jerry and Caroline (Nelson) Hunter.

Vince was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Frochlich); stepchildren, Julissa (Nate) Bulmer, Stephanie (Dave) Landis and Jesse (Stephanie) Spee; parents, Caroline and David Bartlette; sister, Lezlie (Doug) Price; brother, Brice Bartlette; nephew, Jesse; nieces, Ashley, Cayly, and Trisha; special friends, Thad Kruger and Michelle Anderson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

